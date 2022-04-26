The Russians Army hit the Bridge at Zatoka, which is important for Bulgarians in Ukraine

The Russian army fired a missile at the Zatoka drawbridge 60 kilometers southeast of Odessa, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported.

The news was also confirmed by the mayor's office in Odessa. The blow was inflicted at 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured among the railway staff serving the bridge.

The facility is damaged and closed to traffic, details of the damage to it are not reported for security reasons. The route is the main connection of Odessa with the Bolgrad region, where 61 percent of the population are ethnic Bulgarians and its closure could cause a crisis for our compatriots in the near future.

The traffic from Zatoka was redirected through Palanka on the international road E87 from Reni to Odessa. The peculiarity of this route is that for 7.6 kilometers it leaves Ukraine and passes through the territory of Moldova in Transnistria.

Even before the war in Ukraine, there were border checkpoints and border guards with automatic weapons and customs officers on the road, who can selectively carry out full border and customs control. In the general case, they give one flyer, which has the role of a statistical census for the number of people who passed through the checkpoint.

Against the background of the complicating situation in recent hours, if this area falls under Russian control, the access of Bulgarians to Odessa and the rest of Ukraine will be completely cut off or controlled by the Russian side.

In the past, the bridge was lifted five times a day for an hour, but due to its depreciation, this now happens 2-3 times, mainly in the morning and evening. The idea for its construction dates back to 1827 but was built in 1955.

