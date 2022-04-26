Bulgaria: Budget Deficit of 4.1% and Government Debt of 25.1% of GDP in 2021

Business » FINANCE | April 26, 2022, Tuesday // 15:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Budget Deficit of 4.1% and Government Debt of 25.1% of GDP in 2021

The institutional sector "State Government" reports a budget deficit of BGN 5.433 billion, which is 4.1% of Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute.

In 2022, the deficit was 4% of GDP, and in the last year before the start of the coronavirus pandemic (2019), a surplus of 2.1% of GDP was reported.

The deficit in the “Central Government” subsector in 2021 amounts to BGN 6.389 billion or -4.8% of GDP. Last year, the “Local Government” subsector had a surplus of BGN 146 million, and the “Social Security Funds” subsector - a surplus of BGN 810 million.

At the same time, Bulgaria's debt for 2021 amounts to BGN 33.277 billion, which represents 25.1% of GDP and represents an increase in government debt of BGN 29.603 billion, or 2.47% of GDP in 2020. and BGN 24.085 billion, or 20.0% of GDP in the last pre-pandemic year (2019).

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: debt, BGN, Bulgaria, GDP
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria