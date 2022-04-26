Ukraine wants from Bulgaria Weapons and Support for its EU membership

Ukraine wants Bulgaria to provide weapons and support for the country's EU membership. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna before the forum "EU meets the Balkans", which is being held today in Sofia.

Stefanishyna said in a video message that authorities in Kyiv would request weapons from the Bulgarian delegation, which is due to arrive in the Ukrainian capital tomorrow.

Bulgaria expects the European Commission to make a recommendation as soon as possible to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said during the forum.

Genchovska said Russia was violating international law and had no guarantee that international order would be maintained:

"The methods of war and cruelty against the Ukrainian population, against children, women, are trying to really forcefully limit the right of an independent state to determine its future, its foreign and security policy. Responsibility for this war weighs on the shoulders of Russia".

/BNR