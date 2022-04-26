Explosions hit Radio Tower in Russian-backed Transnistria

The Transnistrian Interior Ministry, a Russian-backed separatist territory in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, said two blasts were aimed at a radio center near the Ukrainian border.

"Early in the morning of April 26, two explosions were heard in the village of Mayak in the Grigoriopol district," a statement from the separatist republic's interior ministry said.

The explosions at 6:40 a.m. and 7:05 a.m. were aimed at the Mayak radio center, located about 50km from the regional capital Tiraspol. The ministry said two "powerful" antennas transmitting Russian radio were out of order and shared photos of the equipment. It is specified that no one was injured.

Authorities in the separatist region said on Monday that the offices of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol were hit by what appeared to be a grenade launcher attack. There is no immediate reason to believe that there is a connection between the two incidents.

Transnistria is an unrecognized Moscow-backed breakaway region bordering western Ukraine. Moscow still has a military base there, as well as stockpiles of about 20,000 tons of ammunition.

The incidents come after a senior Russian military official last week raised the issue of Russian speakers in Transnistria in the context of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

Moldova's foreign ministry has summoned Russia's ambassador for comments he called "unfounded and contrary to Russia's position in support of our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova