Day 62 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Nuclear Threat, New Attacks and Casualties, More Aid to Kyiv

Nuclear threat and World War III, new attacks and casualties, more aid to Kyiv. Here are the highlights of events in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Five victims of attacks on railway stations

At least five people have been killed and 18 injured in Russian missile strikes at five railway stations in central Ukraine's Vinnytsia region, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said.

The US wants a "weakened" Russia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hopes the war in Ukraine will make it difficult for the Russian military. "We want to see Russia weakened to the point that it cannot do the things it did during the invasion of Ukraine," he said after a visit to Kyiv with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ukraine can win the war if it has the "right equipment", he added.

Austin and Blinken pledged 0 million in additional military aid during their visit.

Russia warns of real danger from World War III

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that there is a "real" danger of an outbreak of World War III as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. "The danger is serious, it's real, you can't underestimate it," he told Interfax.

Peace talks to continue

Peace talks with Ukraine will continue, Lavrov added. He criticized Kyiv's approach to the talks and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate. "Goodwill has its limits. But if it is not reciprocal, it does not help the negotiation process," he said.

US ambassadors and consuls will return to Kyiv

Blinken confirmed that US diplomats withdrawn from Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion would gradually return to Kyiv. US President Joe Biden has nominated Foreign Service Officer Bridget Brink as the next US ambassador.

Several European countries have also reopened their embassies in Kyiv after Russia withdrew its troops from the region.

There is no deal for Mariupol

The Russian military says Kyiv has prevented the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, where Ukrainian forces have barricaded themselves in the besieged port city, despite announcing a unilateral ceasefire. According to Ukraine, however, Moscow has not agreed to its request to evacuate wounded soldiers and civilians.

Putin congratulated Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his victory over far-right candidate Marin Le Pen, who is considered closer to Moscow.

ICC joins investigation into crimes in Ukraine

The Attorney General of the International Criminal Court will join the EU investigation team to investigate possible international crimes committed in Ukraine. This is the first time that its representatives have participated in a joint international investigation.

Expelled German diplomats

Moscow expelled 40 German diplomats after Berlin declared 40 Russian diplomats persona non grata earlier this month.

British missiles against Russia

The Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace assured that London will send to Ukraine armored vehicles that can fire missiles at Russian warplanes.

Russia claims to have shot down Ukrainian drones

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, said Russian forces had shot down two Ukrainian drones near the border between the two countries, in the Rylsk region of Kursk. Two people were injured in a village in Russia's Belgorod region as a result of Ukrainian strikes, the village mayor said.

5.2 million refugees

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia launched its invasion two months ago. More than 45,000 have left in the last 24 hours, the UN said.

