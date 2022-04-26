20% less Grain Harvest in Ukraine will lead to huge Inflation

World » UKRAINE | April 26, 2022, Tuesday // 10:13
Bulgaria: 20% less Grain Harvest in Ukraine will lead to huge Inflation @Pixabay

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "affected a significant part" of Ukrainian agricultural production. That's according to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, published late Monday night.

In another intelligence report on military action in Ukraine, experts say Ukraine's grain harvest this year is likely to be about 20 percent lower than in 2021 due to reduced acreage.

Reduced grain supplies from Ukraine will generate "inflationary pressures" and raise world grain prices.

"High grain prices could have significant implications for global food markets and threaten global food security, especially in some of the least developed economies," the report said.

Ukraine, grain, food, inflation
