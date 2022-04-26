36 years since the Chernobyl Accident

Today marks the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident in Ukraine.

On this day, in 1986, a powerful explosion erupted in block 4 of the plant. It is difficult to determine the exact number of victims.

Dozens died immediately, but more than 100,000 people died from radiation-related cancer.

The worst accident in the history of nuclear energy forced nearly 300,000 people to flee their homes, vast areas are no depopulated and much of Europe is littered with radioactive materials.

Bulgaria was also affected, as the then authorities deliberately did not inform in time about the problem, and adequate actions were not taken to protect the population.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova