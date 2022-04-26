COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 377 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of newly infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 377, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Two people died, they were unvaccinated.

The tests performed were 4821, 7.82 percent of them were positive.

There are 54 new patients in hospitals. There are currently 914 people in hospitals, of which 108 are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far since the beginning of the pandemic are 1,153,506, with 156,364 active.

A total of 960,286 people were cured, 693 of them in the last 24 hours. So far, 36,856 people have died.

134 doses of vaccines were given for the last 24 hours, and a total of 4,376,702 doses have been injected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA