Instead of giving Weapons to Ukraine, Bulgaria’s PM advised People to Donate their Salary

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov announced a public campaign for raising financial resources for the Ukrainian government on the social network Facebook

"I call on every Bulgarian citizen who really wants to help Ukraine to donate one salary, like me. Words are easy, things are difficult, it's time for Facebook posts to become funds for Ukraine," he said.

He added that "the state is all of us” and this is "a free choice to help Ukraine financially to purchase ammunition." He then put the hashtag #едназаплатазаукрайна (#onesalaryforukraine) and a bank account.

At the beginning of his address, Petkov reiterated his thesis this week - that sending political aid requires both political and social unity, and there are many "extreme opinions on this topic" in the public sphere. The Prime Minister also recalled his announced trip to Kyiv.

"Military aid is not necessarily in one of two extremes - it is not just shells or helmets. Let's understand the real needs of Ukraine and informed as a coalition to unite around, important for them, specific needs that we can all stand behind," he called for, again.

And he argued why it is not dangerous for us to send aid - none of the EU countries that sent it went to war with Russia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ