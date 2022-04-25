Huge Fire at a Russian Oil Base in Bryansk

A fire broke out on the territory of the Bryansk oil depot, the causes of which are currently unknown and are allegedly not directly related to the war in Ukraine, news agencies in Russia and Ukraine reported at the same time. According to Bryansk residents on Telegram, at least two fires are burning.

"High-ranking fire rescue teams have been sent to the scene. Upon arrival, it was established that the fire was on the territory of an oil base," the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said in an official statement. And from there they do not give a possible reason for the fire incident. TASS quotes the press service of the Bryansk region leadership and claims that oil tanks are burning. From the morning there is an evacuation of residents from buildings close to the epicenter of the fire.

The moment of the explosion at the fuel facility in Bryansk. https://t.co/WR8T2GqR5x pic.twitter.com/S6RZY5ZF3E — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 25, 2022

On social media, eyewitnesses in the area of ​​the fires say they heard two loud explosions. This happened at 2 o'clock in the morning Moscow time, since then the first photos on social networks.

Russian media write that the Druzhba oil depot, which is part of the Druzhba oil pipeline complex, which supplies Russian oil to Europe, is on fire.

The Bryansk fire is the fourth fire in a short time since fires at Russia's industrial and development infrastructure sites in Tver, Korolyov and Kineshma last week.

There are more than 30 active hotspots in Bryansk at the moment, according to NASA's live monitoring.

