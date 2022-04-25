Bulgaria allowed a Russian plane to Fly through its Airspace

An official representative of the Bulgarian government confirmed to BGNES Media that a Russian government plane was flying through Bulgarian airspace.

The source clarified that it was a permitted flight by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had a humanitarian purpose - to pick up Russian diplomats.

A Russian government plane landed at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport at 9.26 a.m. yesterday.

It took off from Sochi and flew through the airspace of Bulgaria, which in February this year announced that it banned the flights of Russian aircraft through its territory.

The plane entered the Bulgarian sky between Varna and Burgas and left it in the region of Vidin. The flight started at 8.02 a.m. Russian time and ended at 9.26 a.m. Serbian time. It is also registered by the website Flightradar.24

According to N1 television, which broadcasts in several republics of the former Yugoslavia, the plane was intended to pick up Russian diplomats who have been declared persona non grata in countries where they have been on missions and cannot return to Russia.

The television also showed a photo of the plane at Belgrade airport. Such flights, according to N1, have been carried out since the beginning of the war in Ukraine with the same purpose to pick up Russian diplomats.

A flight with the same plane was made on April 17 from Moscow to Copenhagen, when the airspace of the countries that banned Russian flights was avoided.

As of right now, the plane has already flown over the territory of Bulgaria back to Russia.

In early April Chinese transport planes flew over Bulgarian airspace in the direction of Belgrade.

/BGNES