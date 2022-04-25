COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 237 New Cases and Only 11 Newly Vaccinated in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of infection with COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 237 with 2,043 tests performed (nearly 11.6 percent positive), according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 5 deaths, 897 patients are in hospitals, of which 105 are in intensive care units.

24 are newcomers to hospitals, and 87.50 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

51 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. The doses of coronavirus vaccines given were 11.

The active cases of infection are 156,682.

63.29 percent of the cases for the day were not vaccinated. The death toll from the disease was 80 percent.

The confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 1,153,129, and the number of cured 959,593.

/BTA