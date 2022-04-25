Macron defeated Le Pen in the Presidential Runoff in France, Bulgarian President Congratulated him

Emmanuel Macron was re-elected President of France for the next 5 years.

According to official results, Macron received 58.55 percent of the vote. His rival, Marine Le Pen, won 41.45 percent of the vote. Turnout is about 72 percent.

Macron is the first French president to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac 20 years ago.

"A new era, different from the end of the five-year term" - this was promised by Emmanuel Macron in his speech to the gathered supporters near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where he appeared to the sounds of the Anthem of Europe:

"Today you have chosen an ambitious and humane project for the independence of our country and Europe," he said.

In a speech after the election loss, Marin Le Pen promised to continue fighting for the French people, aiming for the June parliamentary elections:

"The historic result tonight puts our camp in an excellent position to get a large number of MPs in June. And the passion for the future that moves us forward - let it be in the service of the most beautiful, the most meaningful ambition that - I am sure - you share with us - France! Tonight, I want to repeat, I will never abandon the French! Long live the Republic! Long live France!", said the far-right contender, who lost the vote.

According to polls, French votes on Sunday were sharply divided by both age and socio-economic status: Two-thirds of working-class voters supported Le Pen, while similar shares of managers, so-called white-collar workers, and retirees supported Macron.

The first telephone conversation Macron had after his victory was with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Elysee Palace said. They added that it was a "sign of Franco-German friendship".

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

In his congratulatory address, Rumen Radev said that the election victory was an eloquent proof of the state qualities of Emmanuel Macron at a time when Europe and the world are facing new challenges, the presidential press office said.

"Bulgaria highly appreciates the traditionally good relations of friendship and cooperation with the French Republic, based on our shared values, excellent cooperation within the European Union and NATO and our common aspirations to build a united, strong and solidary Europe," he said.

/BNR