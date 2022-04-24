Bulgarian PM will visit Kyiv on Wednesday

"We expect to leave for Kyiv on Wednesday, where the trip would be a bit more special because there is a war. We will go to Poland next and from there I would not say exactly the route, but there is special preparation to travel at night and get to the capital."

This was said by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to bTV. "First, we will hand over the helmets and vests we promised from the Council of Ministers. Small or large, it is still help. Second, the coalition must show support for Ukraine together. Being there is a symbol. It is no coincidence that the other leaders went there because it is one thing to talk on Facebook, it is another to go through the military territory, to get to Kyiv and to show the Ukrainian government that we are with them. Thirdly, we will continue to discuss the question of how it is possible for our ship blocked in Chornomorsk to return,” Petkov added.

"Let's hear what their real needs are because I have the feeling that everyone is talking about military or non-military aid. But the people there have real needs, it's time to go into detail about what they need and what Bulgaria can give," said Kiril Petkov. "Personally, I would be happy to provide military assistance to Ukraine, but as prime minister, my first task is to make this coalition come out with a common position," he said.

