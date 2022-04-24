MFA: The Bulgarian Honorary Consul has not been Abducted in Melitopol, Ukraine

Bulgarian Consul Sergei Zhelev has not been abducted but is safe in his home. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier today the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced that the Russian military had kidnapped the honorary consul of Bulgaria Sergei Zhelev in the city.

"More than 50 of my colleagues were abducted across the country, today 29 are in the occupiers' prisons. As for activists, businessmen, this is a constant practice of the occupiers, they kidnap anyone who has their own opinion, patriotic sentiments ... " said Fedorov. "A few hours ago it became known that the honorary consul of Bulgaria was abducted in Melitopol," added the mayor.

/BGNES

