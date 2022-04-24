MFA: The Bulgarian Honorary Consul has not been Abducted in Melitopol, Ukraine
Bulgarian Consul Sergei Zhelev has not been abducted but is safe in his home. This was announced by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Earlier today the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced that the Russian military had kidnapped the honorary consul of Bulgaria Sergei Zhelev in the city.
"More than 50 of my colleagues were abducted across the country, today 29 are in the occupiers' prisons. As for activists, businessmen, this is a constant practice of the occupiers, they kidnap anyone who has their own opinion, patriotic sentiments ... " said Fedorov. "A few hours ago it became known that the honorary consul of Bulgaria was abducted in Melitopol," added the mayor.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria: Arms Supplies to Ukraine will complicate the Dialogue between our Countries
- » Russia Expelled more Bulgarian Diplomats
- » As of today, the access of Russian ships to Bulgarian ports is Prohibited
- » The PM and Foreign Minister visited North Macedonia and declared the Bulgarian Community a “Priority”
- » Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister: For us results not deadlines are key for North Macedonia's European integration
- » Bulgarian MFA: The position on North Macedonia remains Unchanged. There is no room for Misinformation