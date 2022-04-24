President and Prime Minister congratulated Bulgarians on Easter

Politics | April 24, 2022, Sunday // 10:27
Bulgaria: President and Prime Minister congratulated Bulgarians on Easter Bulgarian President Rumen Radev @BNR

“On this holiday, let us wish health, joy and prosperity in every Bulgarian home”, said President Rumen Radev on the occasion of the Resurrection of Christ.

"Let's make our words and deeds lead to the spiritual and cultural rise of the Bulgarian people," the head of state wrote on his Facebook account.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also congratulated Bulgarians on Easter on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers:

"I believe that together, united, determined and responsible, we will make sensible decisions in order to live in peace and prosperity."

/BNR

Tags: president, Prime Minister, Bulgaria, Christ
