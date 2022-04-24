Christ is Risen! Bulgarians Celebrate Easter

The head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Neophyte, announced the Resurrection of Christ in the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky.

On the festive Easter night, the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky was filled with solemn chants praising the risen Savior and the candle flames of those present at the Easter service. It was headed by Patriarch Neophyte, who was assisted by Bishops Gerasimos, Polycarp and Pachomius, and the temple clergy.

Among the officials was President Rumen Radev. After reading the Gospel text announcing Christ's resurrection, believers greeted each other with "Christ is risen!" (Hristos Voskrese/Христос Воскресе) and the patriarchal and synodal message for Easter was read. It was read by Bishop Gerasim.

"May the joy that the Savior's resurrection brings us always be with us and may this joy be complete," the synodal message said.

“Let us follow the light that illuminates our path to eternal life and the kingdom of God and work diligently for our salvation. Let us not be indifferent observers of the evil and injustice that surround us, but active lordly collaborators in the daily struggle for life - benefactors, peacemakers, worthy of the name of Christ."

The service was also attended by Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha with his wife Margarita, as well as many believers, including families with their children.

The Blessed Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem - something that happens in an unusual way every year, but this year the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church decided that no trip to Jerusalem will be organized and on Easter in the Bulgarian churches fire from last year would be given out.

It was announced that the graceful fire could be taken from the capital's synodal chapel "St. Tsar Boris-Mihail".

The gracious fire is kept in many places in our country. In the churches and monasteries mainly - says the Bishop of Melnik Gerasim, General Secretary of the Holy Synod:

"The fire of grace is a miracle that, along with many other miracles, proves the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, shows it to people who doubt, who are reluctant to believe without seeing, so miracles are sent to earth by God. The gracious fire always descends only to the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, which for us Orthodox is an even greater testimony that we are on the right path and that our faith is truly rescued ".

/BNR