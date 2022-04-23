The Pentagon is inviting 40 Allies at its Ramstein Base on Tuesday

The Pentagon has invited representatives of 40 allied countries to gather in Germany on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine's long-term security needs, BTA reported.

Defense ministers and high-ranking generals from 20 NATO and other countries have already accepted an invitation from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to gather at Ramstein's US military base in West Germany, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

At the moment there is no information whether Bulgaria is among them. The MoD and the Council of Ministers have not announced whether a Bulgarian representative will attend the meeting.

According to Kirby, they will discuss the issue of assistance that can be provided to Ukraine to strengthen its military power. One of the things that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wants in this regard is the beginning of discussions between countries with similar views on the long-term defense relations that Ukraine will need.

"It's all about modernizing and making sure that the Ukrainian army is always powerful and able to function in the future," Kirby said.

