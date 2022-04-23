Majority of Serbs do not want EU membership

For the first time, a poll shows that a significant majority of Serbian citizens are against the country's membership in the European Union (EU), BGNES reported.

44% of citizens are against Serbia's EU membership. Only 35% support the republic's accession to the European Union. 21% do not have an opinion or refuse to clarify the issue. This is shown by the data from the Ipsos Agency survey, which was released yesterday.

"For the first time since we are conducting research on European integration, we are registering a larger number of citizens who would vote against joining the EU in a possible referendum," said Ipsos director Marko Ulyarevich.

According to him, in recent months there has been a "clear trend of an increase in the number of people who oppose the EU amid a sharp decline in those who support Serbia's European integration." Currently, only 34.9% would support EU membership in a referendum. 43.8% will vote against it, said Ulyarevich, who believes the change is partly due to the war in Ukraine.

“In recent years, no matter how successful the balancing of Serbian international policy, the current circumstances and the daily pressure of Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia have led to a change in citizens' attitudes towards the EU. Of course, Russia is not sitting idly by. She is using soft power, especially in the field of Serbian energy dependence and support in international organizations related to Kosovo, but this is not visible in society,” said the director of the Ipsos Agency.

/BGNES