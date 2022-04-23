COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 287 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 287 new cases of infection with Covid-19 in Bulgaria with 5013 tests performed for the last 24 hours, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
There are 4 deaths, 889 people remain in hospitals, of which 109 people are in intensive care units. The cured are 143. The administered vaccine doses are 89.
The active cases of infection are 156,264.
68.29% of new infections during the day, as well as 100% of deaths, were unvaccinated.
/BTA
