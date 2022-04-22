EU’s Plan to Reduce Dependence on Russian Oil: Less Driving and Work from Home

The EU is urging people to drive less, use less air conditioning and work from home at least three days a week to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas. The European Commission says the measures developed by the International Energy Agency will save households an average of nearly 500 euros a year.

If all EU citizens follow the 9-point plan called "Play Your Role", enough oil will be saved to fill 120 super tankers and enough natural gas to build nearly 20 million homes, according to reports in the media, BGNES reported.

The EU and the IEA say: "Most households have higher electricity bills due to the energy crisis exacerbated by the war. Reducing energy consumption is not only a current way for Europeans to reduce their bills, but also to support Ukraine by reducing the need for Russian gas and oil."

European citizens are urged to turn off the heating in the winter and use less air conditioning in the summer, to reduce the speed on highways and air conditioning in the car.

The EU is urging citizens to use their cars more economically, to leave them at home in the big cities on Sunday, instead taking short journeys on foot or by bicycle, using public transport and using the train instead of flying.

