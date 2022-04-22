Intensive Traffic at the Exits of Sofia, Traffic Jam on Hemus Highway

Bulgaria: Intensive Traffic at the Exits of Sofia, Traffic Jam on Hemus Highway

The traffic on the highways on the first day off is intense, and the capital traditionally starts to be deserted.

Drivers coming and going from Sofia must be careful, because due to the repair of the tunnel "Echemishka" traffic jams are formed.

The Traffic Police reiterated that they had turned on absolutely all the cameras on the road to monitor the speed around the clock.

Drivers are not happy that there are always repairs on holidays, only one pipe of the tunnel works and such traffic jams always form.

The traffic at the other exits of the capital is also intensive. The police presence has increased.

Mobile teams monitor for improper overtaking and driving in the emergency lane.

