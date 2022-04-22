4 days without Blue and Green Zone in Sofia, Transport will run on a Holiday Schedule

Society | April 22, 2022, Friday // 10:23
Bulgaria: 4 days without Blue and Green Zone in Sofia, Transport will run on a Holiday Schedule

The paid parking zones in the capital will not work during the holidays - from today (22.04.) to April 25 incl., the Center for Urban Mobility announced.

Parking in the "blue" and "green" zone will be free.

The public transport in Sofia will run according to holiday schedules for Easter, Labor Day and St. George's Day, the Sofia Municipality announced.

The holidays are April 22, 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8. On April 23-24, some of the lines will carry passengers until 01:30 a.m.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, sofia, zone, schedule
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria