4 days without Blue and Green Zone in Sofia, Transport will run on a Holiday Schedule

The paid parking zones in the capital will not work during the holidays - from today (22.04.) to April 25 incl., the Center for Urban Mobility announced.

Parking in the "blue" and "green" zone will be free.

The public transport in Sofia will run according to holiday schedules for Easter, Labor Day and St. George's Day, the Sofia Municipality announced.

The holidays are April 22, 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8. On April 23-24, some of the lines will carry passengers until 01:30 a.m.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews