4 days without Blue and Green Zone in Sofia, Transport will run on a Holiday Schedule
The paid parking zones in the capital will not work during the holidays - from today (22.04.) to April 25 incl., the Center for Urban Mobility announced.
Parking in the "blue" and "green" zone will be free.
The public transport in Sofia will run according to holiday schedules for Easter, Labor Day and St. George's Day, the Sofia Municipality announced.
The holidays are April 22, 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8. On April 23-24, some of the lines will carry passengers until 01:30 a.m.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 6 curious Facts about the Alcohol Culture in Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 631 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » It’s Holy Friday, Christians empathize with Christ's suffering
- » The Bulgarian Ministry of Health recommends wearing of Masks during the Holidays
- » Facade of a Building Collapsed in the Center of Sofia (VIDEO)
- » Number of Bulgarian Students in UK Universities is slightly Declining over the years