COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 631 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 22, 2022, Friday // 10:17
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 631 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

631 are the new COVID-19 infected people in Bulgaria for the day, 11 people died and 1455 were cured. Just over 6% of the 10,011 tests performed were positive, according to statistics from the Unified Information Portal.

During the past 24 hours, 112 new patients were admitted to hospitals, and a total of 893 people were treated in medical institutions. 111 patients are accommodated in intensive care units.

1361 new doses of vaccine have been administered.

