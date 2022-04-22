COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 631 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
631 are the new COVID-19 infected people in Bulgaria for the day, 11 people died and 1455 were cured. Just over 6% of the 10,011 tests performed were positive, according to statistics from the Unified Information Portal.
During the past 24 hours, 112 new patients were admitted to hospitals, and a total of 893 people were treated in medical institutions. 111 patients are accommodated in intensive care units.
1361 new doses of vaccine have been administered.
/BGNES
