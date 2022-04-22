It’s Holy Friday, Christians empathize with Christ's suffering

For Orthodox Christians, today is Good (Holy) Friday. This is a day that commemorates the suffering, unjust sentence, crucifixion, and death of Jesus Christ. These events are the basis of special church services today. In the morning in the temples, the Holy Shroud is taken out for worship, which is a symbol of the situation in the Savior's tomb, and in the evening at the end of it the Mass of Christ is performed.

Throughout the day on Good Friday, the temple bells ring mourning. The Church experiences the sorrowful but saving day of Christ's crucifixion and death.

Vratsa Metropolitan Gregory:

“Good Friday is the day on which this unheard of and unseen human deed takes place, namely, the people crucified their Savior, their Redeemer. He was betrayed, condemned, scolded, mocked, blasphemed, and on his way to Golgotha he bore his heavy cross, and there on Golgotha, he was crucified between two robbers as a villain, there on the cross, he surrendered his soul for the salvation of mankind. He shed his blood on the cross for all of us.”

On the morning of the service, the sufferings and burial of Christ are recreated with readings and chants. The Holy Shroud is taken out for worship - a symbol of the situation in the Savior's tomb.

In the evening, the Opelo Hristovo is performed around it.

The Savior's burial is marked with lithium around the temple, after which the shroud is brought to the altar and placed on the throne, which is a symbol of Christ's tomb.

