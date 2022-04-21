Kuleba asked Bulgarian Politicians: How can you consider yourselves Brothers with Murderers?

“Since the beginning of the war, I have heard so many apologies and excuses for why someone cannot help Ukraine. These people are not sincere.” This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at the opening of the photo exhibition "Stop Russia's Aggression against Ukraine" in the National Assembly.

"On the eve of Easter, I would like to say a few words about the fraternity. How can you consider yourselves brothers with murderers? How can you believe that someone who kills and destroys during Holy Week is your brother?” He asked Bulgarian politicians.

"Those who want to help and have themselves been victims of aggression are finding a way to help. Those who declare that they are behind certain principles and values ​​must help Ukraine. Anyone who finds reasons not to express their position and help us, supports the aggressor. These arguments may seem rational, but in war, everyone must be on the side of the victims, not the aggressors. I hope that the photos in the exhibition will help the government to try to imagine what people are going through at the moment and to make the right decision,” he added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova