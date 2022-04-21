Putin has Stopped the Attack on Azovstal, Shoigu claims that Mariupol has been Captured

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an end to attempts to take over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Instead, he demanded that the siege continue and that the people inside remain blocked.

Mariupol is barely holding on, Russia is testing a ballistic missile, Wimbledon has divided the world. Here are the highlights of events in Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian army had taken over almost the entire territory of Mariupol, except in the area around Azovstal.

“Mariupol is conquered.” With this news, the Russian Minister of Defense began today's meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“The situation in the city is calm, it allows us to start restoring order, returning the civilian population and establishing a peaceful life. As for those who escaped to the Azovstal plant and were completely blocked there and around the perimeter, we need about three to four days to complete the operation there,” Shoigu said.

Surprisingly, Putin announced a new policy - instead of the current one - to take every inch of Mariupol, he ordered the assault on the Azostal plant to be stopped. And he asked, "Even a fly shouldn’t fly out of that plant."

"I consider the proposed assault on the industrial zone inexpedient. I order it to be abolished. We must think about preserving the lives and health of our soldiers and officers. There is no need to enter these catacombs and crawl underground past these industrial facilities. Block the industrial zone in order to keep even a fly from flying out of it. Suggest once again to all those who have not yet laid down their arms that they do so," Putin said.

Putin also said that every Ukrainian soldier who surrenders will be treated with respect and his life will be guaranteed. According to Moscow, Azovstal still has more than 2,000 Ukrainian troops, while 142,000 civilians have been evacuated from the city.

So far, the Ukrainian side has not confirmed the news of the conquest of Mariupol. Earlier, Kyiv's chief negotiator called for talks specifically for the port city.

“Yes. Without any conditions. We are ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ for Mariupol. In private. To save our boys, Azov, the military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded. Everyone. Because they are part of us. Because they are in my heart. Forever," said Mihailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

This morning, Kyiv announced that 80% of the Luhansk region is already under Russian control. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has requested meetings with Vladimir Zelensky in Kyiv and Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, respectively.

/BNT