North Korean Hackers Stole £450m in world's largest Cryptocurrency Theft
North Korean hackers have stolen £450 million in the world's largest cryptocurrency theft. The hacker group known as Lazarus is behind the 2017 WannaCry Ransomeware attack, which affected 200,000 computers worldwide, including those of the National Health Service.
The US Treasury Department said the theft was related to e-mail addresses used by Lazarus. The theft was committed through the online game Axie Infinity.
A spokesman for the US Treasury Department said: "The United States is aware that North Korea is increasingly relying on illegal activities, including cybercrime, to generate revenue from its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs while trying to avoid strict US and UN sanctions ".
The Lazarus Group has been working for more than ten years with the blessing of the North Korean government.
On March 29, the FBI announced that the Lazarus Group, along with hackers from APT38, were responsible for stealing $620 million worth of Ethereum. According to US intelligence, the hacker group Lazarus is controlled by North Korea's Central Intelligence Agency.
The same hackers were blamed for the 2017 WannaCry attacks that affected 200,000 computers worldwide. The group is also believed to be responsible for hacking international banks and customer accounts, as well as cyberattacks against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 57 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Mariupol barely Holding on, Moscow tests Ballistic Missile, 80% of Luhansk under Russian Control
- » Ukrainians in a Procession of Gratitude for the Help received from Bulgaria
- » Up to 20,000 Mercenaries are Fighting for Russia in Ukraine, many Syrians and Libyans
- » Kuleba on Military Aid to Ukraine: Those who do not Help Us today support Russian Aggression
- » Agreement for Humanitarian Corridor in Mariupol, Moscow called Dialogue with Kyiv “Circus”
- » Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: Ukrainian Refugees must start Working and Pay Rent after May 31