Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met with NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer (left) and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov (right)

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. NATO's strategic plans for strengthening and defending the Eastern Flank were discussed during the talks. The prime minister emphasized the need for NATO-EU coordination on infrastructure that can be used by allies for both civilian and military purposes. Admiral Bauer agreed with Bulgaria's strategic approach and noted that sharing the burden, as well as the risk, are an important part of NATO solidarity.

