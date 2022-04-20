Ukrainians in a Procession of Gratitude for the Help received from Bulgaria

In Sunny Beach, Ukrainians organized a procession to thank hoteliers, volunteers and all the people who participated with help for refugees from Ukraine.

Thousands chanted "thank you" for the support given to their compatriots. According to Ukrainian Alexandra, the procession is intended to show gratitude for Bulgarian hospitality.

According to Yulia from Kherson, she says that there is no safe place left in Ukraine. "Our cities are occupied, bombed and some of them do not exist. I want to thank the Bulgarians for helping us in such a difficult time in our lives. We want to return home, we lived well. We want peace, long live Ukraine!" she said.

The procession was composed mainly of women and children, grateful for the care and shelter of Bulgarian citizens.

