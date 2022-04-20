Ukrainians in a Procession of Gratitude for the Help received from Bulgaria
In Sunny Beach, Ukrainians organized a procession to thank hoteliers, volunteers and all the people who participated with help for refugees from Ukraine.
Thousands chanted "thank you" for the support given to their compatriots. According to Ukrainian Alexandra, the procession is intended to show gratitude for Bulgarian hospitality.
According to Yulia from Kherson, she says that there is no safe place left in Ukraine. "Our cities are occupied, bombed and some of them do not exist. I want to thank the Bulgarians for helping us in such a difficult time in our lives. We want to return home, we lived well. We want peace, long live Ukraine!" she said.
The procession was composed mainly of women and children, grateful for the care and shelter of Bulgarian citizens.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Up to 20,000 Mercenaries are Fighting for Russia in Ukraine, many Syrians and Libyans
- » Kuleba on Military Aid to Ukraine: Those who do not Help Us today support Russian Aggression
- » Agreement for Humanitarian Corridor in Mariupol, Moscow called Dialogue with Kyiv “Circus”
- » Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: Ukrainian Refugees must start Working and Pay Rent after May 31
- » Day 56 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Massive Battles in Donbas, the West supports Kyiv with Weapons
- » USA: Ukraine received Fighter Jets and Spare Parts