Survey: Bulgarians are Reluctant for Early Elections, Tolerant of Ukrainians despite Rising Prices

Nearly 85% of Bulgarians expect a rise in prices in the coming months, the majority of voters do not see the need for early elections, and do not share the view that refugees from Ukraine are a threat to security, and nearly 60 percent support the change of mandatory to recommended wearing of masks. This is shown by the results of the regular independent program of monthly public opinion polls of Gallup International Balkan.

Apparently, Bulgarians are permanently accustomed to the idea that there are challenges to the standard of living in the country. 84.9% of adult Bulgarians expect price increases in the coming months. 7.5% believe that prices will remain the same, and only 2.9% believe that they will fall. There is also a small "gray area" - no answer.

However, data from the last two-quarters of the Gallup Political and Economic Index show that the growth of anxiety has not continued - in the autumn the expectation of price increases had reached nearly 90%, in winter - over 86%. This means that Bulgarians are apparently already getting used to the idea that prices will continue to rise, and the anxiety has already reached potential limits.

Tolerance towards refugees from Ukraine

Against this background, however, society continues to declare a predominant tolerance for refugees coming to our country from the war in Ukraine.

49.9% do not share the view that refugees from Ukraine are a threat to security in Bulgaria. The opposite opinion is 25.2%, and the rest are hesitant. A comparison with other indicators that Gallup has used over the years, including in other conflicts, shows that refugees from Ukraine are generally well-received by Bulgarians.

Reluctance to hold early elections

Probably because of the prices, because of the war, and because of the specific domestic political alternatives, the results of the poll show a serious reluctance for new political upheavals such as early elections.

When asked about the need for early elections, 47.4% answered in the negative and 22.2% in the positive. The others didn’t have an answer. The data clearly show that the option of "new elections" is not preferred - this is usually evidence of the lack of a concrete political alternative, fatigue from political uncertainty, etc.

Approval for the abolition of anti-epidemic measures

Against the background of alarming events, one of the clearly positive signals lately is the abolition of anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria, related to the current low point of coronavirus infection - it is widely approved, Gallup said.

The ubiquitous transition from mandatory wearing of masks to recommended is liked by 57.8%, and 29.3% disapprove. The others cannot judge. The data show that in this specific department is one of the strongest public assessments of current policies.

/BNR