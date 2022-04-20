Up to 20,000 Mercenaries are Fighting for Russia in Ukraine, many Syrians and Libyans

Between 10,000 and 20,000 mercenaries from the private military company Wagner, Syrian and Libyan fighters are fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine, a European official was quoted as saying by AFP and BTA.

They "do not have vehicles or heavy weapons" and are coming to reinforce Russian troops, the European representative, who requested anonymity, told the media in Washington. He clarified that "transfers from areas such as Syria and Libya to the eastern region of Donbas" were found when Moscow started a new phase of its attack. However, it is difficult to determine how many of these 10,000 to 20,000 fighters are Wagner mercenaries and how many are fighters from Syria or Libya.

In late March, the British Ministry of Defense announced that "more than 100 mercenaries" from Wagner were expected to be stationed in eastern Ukraine "to conduct combat operations." Wagner is considered close to the Russian authorities. Its members are suspected of atrocities in Mali, Libya and Syria.

Charles Michel with a surprise visit to Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel arrived today on an unexpected visit to Kyiv, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, to show her support for the country fighting the Russian invasion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also visited the Ukrainian capital, the agency recalled.

"I am in Kyiv today. In the heart of democratic Europe," Charles Michel wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself at the train station in the Ukrainian capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also hosted leaders from Eastern Europe and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, is also visiting.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik