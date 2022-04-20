Kuleba on Military Aid to Ukraine: Those who do not Help Us today support Russian Aggression

Asked by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had handed over a list of requested military support to all NATO and EU member states and understood the domestic political situation in Bulgaria.

He said that countries that do not provide military support to Ukraine actually support the aggressor state Russia. He pointed out that he had also raised the issue with the Bulgarian authorities.

When asked by BNT, our Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska confirmed that the topic was raised during their conversation with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. There was no conversation with the Foreign Ministry.

Asked by BNT whether he would reconsider his position on refusing military support for Ukraine, Kristian Vigeninfrom the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) did not answer directly.

Here is what Dmytro Kuleba said to BNT:

Dmytro Kuleba: The Government and the Parliament of Bulgaria are well aware of the demands of Ukraine. But we respect the political situation in Bulgaria and leave it to the parliament and the government to decide how and when to help Ukraine.

BNT: What military assistance do you need?

Dmytro Kuleba: When you wage war, you need everything - from ammunition to fighter jets. We gave the same list to all NATO member countries and Bulgaria received the same list. But we respect the domestic political situation, but I would like to say to anyone who is hesitant about helping Ukraine: those who are not helping us today are helping Russia.

BNT: Did you discuss these issues with Minister Genchovska?

Dmytro Kuleba: Let me put it this way - sometimes I have to be a diplomat, I am pleased with the meetings with your Foreign Minister, Prime Minister and President. Bulgaria has done a lot of politics in terms of European integration, you treat our refugees very well, and this is something we appreciate very much. And when it comes to military aid, we take into account your domestic political situation and leave this decision to the Bulgarian Parliament. But let me emphasize once again: those who do not want to, those who are hesitant, those who speak out against the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, they are in fact supporting Russian aggression and the killing of our citizens. When the government decides to give us an answer, we will get it.

/BNT