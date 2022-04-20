Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: Ukrainian Refugees must start Working and Pay Rent after May 31

“I will insist that the program to help hoteliers sheltering Ukrainian refugees be completed after 31 May. We have shown humanity to these people fleeing the war, we have helped, we have accommodated them, we have taken care of them for three months. Then it is necessary for them to enter the labor market, to find accommodation, to pay rent, to live like everyone else.”

This was stated by the Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov on BNT. The state will help special groups for children so that they have a place to be left while their parents work, he added.

“Of the conversations with 6,000 people, 90% want to start working immediately in the hotel and restaurant sector”, Prodanov added.

According to him, the money for all hoteliers was paid yesterday according to the announced schedule. He specified that from March 1 to 5 is the application in the MSNI (Management System of National Investments) for the period from the beginning of the war to March 31. From 1 to 5 May people can apply for the period from 1 to 31 April, and from 1 to 5 June they can apply for the period until the end of May. It then takes about 10 days for the information to be verified in order to be paid.

The Minister of Tourism said that there are about 3,000 cases in which one person is registered in two hotels at the same time.

