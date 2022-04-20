Day 56 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Massive Battles in Donbas, the West supports Kyiv with Weapons

Mariupol garrison is now confined to the city’s main fortress, the Azovstal industrial complex @IAPonomarenko, Twitter

The West supports Ukraine with weapons against the backdrop of massive battles in Donbas, Here are the highlights of events in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting along a 480-kilometer front line in eastern Ukraine

The commander of the Ukrainian Marines fighting in the last Ukrainian fortress, Mariupol, said his forces "may be facing their last days, if not hours".

"Our enemy surpasses us 10 to one," said Sergey Volina of the 36th Independent Marine Brigade, hiding in the besieged Azovstal factory, a huge underground tunnel plant where Ukrainian defenders are being pressed by Russian fighters;

At least three people have been killed and 21 injured in a new Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, local authorities said.

"Unfortunately, three more people have died in Kharkiv so far," regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. He told Ukraine's Khromadske TV that 21 people were injured in Tuesday's strikes in four different residential areas. "The intensity of the shelling in Kharkiv is increasing," Synyehubov said, asking residents to hide and not go outside.

President Zelensky said the situation in Mariupol remained "as dire as possible without any changes" and the fate of tens of thousands of civilians remained unknown

In his latest video, the Ukrainian leader also said that Russian fire had intensified in the direction of Kharkiv, as well as in the Donbas and Dnieper regions, after Russia increased its offensive in the eastern part of the country;

Zelensky again accused Russia of attacking civilians (something Moscow denies), saying that this marked the Russian state as a "source of absolute evil"

The Ukrainian president said that if Ukraine had the weapons demanded by its Western partners, they could have stopped the war sooner.

The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have been subjected to fierce bombings in Kherson and elsewhere. But they claim to have counterattacked against their enemies, and say they have taken the city of Marinka near Donetsk.

Russia has returned 76 Ukrainians as part of an exchange of prisoners of war, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister said

Western leaders spoke on video about increasing support for Ukraine

The United States promised to send more artillery systems and military aid to Kyiv.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that London would deliver anti-ship missiles "Brimstone" to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would provide funding to help Ukraine buy German-made weapons.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said sanctions against Russia would be tightened.

The Czech Republic has offered to repair Ukrainian tanks damaged in the fighting.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES