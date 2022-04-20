COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 669 New Cases and Why the country is Destroying Vaccines for Millions

Another 669 people have been infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, according to the Unified Information Portal. Of these, 65.47 percent have not been vaccinated.

The cases yesterday were 895.

Six people died, and 83.33 percent of those who died were not vaccinated.

During the last 24 hours, 8614 tests for coronavirus were performed, which means that the positive results are 7.76 percent.

To date, 990 people with covid have been hospitalized, of which 116 are in intensive care units. There are 110 new patients in the last 24 hours, and 74.55 percent of them have not been vaccinated. 2871 infected people have been cured, and the total number of those who have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic is 955,364, according to the Unified Information Portal.

Yesterday 1464 vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and the total doses are 4 373 704.

The active cases to date are 158,831. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria have been confirmed 1,151,011 infected.

Why is Bulgaria destroying COVID vaccines for millions of levs

Bulgaria is destroying COVID vaccines for millions of levs, and at the moment about 5 million doses of the drugs are stagnant, waiting for their expiration date. This is what the journalist Poli Panteva warned about on the air of Nova TV.

“Our country has agreed in advance and announced more quantities of vaccines. We are talking about 10 thousand of the two vaccines, we expect more than 1 million vaccines from Pfizer. In Bulgaria, however, only about 30 percent of people are still vaccinated. While this is going on, we have to throw out more vaccines. We have about 3 million donated preparations, about 4 million administered, and about 100 thousand resold. So far, our country has received over 13 million doses of vaccines,” she explained.

The data on vaccinated children in less than 1,900 immunized are also worrying.

"We have the opportunity to build a lot in this regard, but we are unlikely to break away from the bottom of European statistics," Panteva added.

According to her, against the background of the destruction of drugs in our country, Bulgaria has agreed on deliveries of vaccines for next year.

"What we can do from now on is try to make donations to third parties because resale is unlikely," he said.

She clarified that vaccines are being destroyed throughout Europe and the United States, but with a much higher percentage of those immunized against the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian Health Minister warned that a new covid wave might occur this fall.

/BTA, Nova