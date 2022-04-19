Russian Embassy in Bulgaria: "Ukrainians disguised in Russian Uniforms will Kill Civilians in Odessa"

The Russian embassy in Bulgaria, headed by the infamous Eleonora Mitrofanova, posted a comment on Facebook, claiming that Ukraine was planning a provocation in the Odessa region. The embassy said in a statement that "in the near future it is planned to disguise one of the SBU units in the form of the Russian military and to carry out a demonstrative shooting of civilians."

We trust our readers will make their own judgment of such statements from the Russian embassy.

Here is the full statement:

“Extraordinary statement of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to available reliable information, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing another monstrous provocation to accuse the Russian military of so-called war crimes with mass extermination of civilians in Odessa region.

To this end, it is planned in the near future to disguise one of the units of the SBU in the form of the Russian military and to carry out a demonstrative shooting of civilians.

Photos and video of this action with the alleged ‘atrocities of the Russians’ for the immediate cynical distribution of fakes will be published by Ukrainian and Western news agencies.

The impending provocation of the Ukrainian authorities demonstrates their inhumane attitude towards the fate of the civilian citizens of Ukraine and testifies to the complete disregard for all norms of morality and international humanitarian law.

We warn the countries of the ‘civilized West’ in advance, led by the United States, that the Russian Federation has an operational evidence base for the impending horrific crimes of the Kyiv regime.”

/Russian Embassy in Bulgaria, Novinite.bg