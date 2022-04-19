Bulgarian Health Minister: There may be a new Covid Wave in the Fall

“Leading experts from around the world warn that there may be a new Covid wave in the fall. Whether this happens or not, we have a duty to do everything we can for vulnerable groups to be vaccinated.” This was stated by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova during the opening of a program of the Bulgarian Red Cross to expand the vaccination scope in the country.

Serbezova was adamant that the topic of Covid-19 vaccines should be supported in society.

"The virus has not gone away," the minister warned, recalling that less than a month ago the Ministry of Health launched a "+ me" campaign for the benefits of vaccines.

"What we have focused on is to gather in one place all the available information about vaccines, presented to Bulgarian citizens in an understandable language. Through the campaign, we promote the opinions of leading medical experts on the use of vaccines in people with various types of diseases. We also organized a series of discussions about the benefits of vaccines among those working in emergency centers.”

Prof. Serbezova reminded that the Ministry of Health has developed a program for vaccination of Ukrainian citizens against Covid-19 and stressed:

"This is extremely important because failing to take appropriate action at the right time is a problem and a threat to public health that we must reduce."

/BNR