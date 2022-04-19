Defense Minister: Bulgaria is a Reliable Ally in NATO and whoever Claims the Opposite is telling Lies

“Bulgaria is a reliable ally in NATO and whoever claims the opposite is telling lies.” This is stated in a post by the Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov on Facebook on the occasion of allegations that the United States is delaying the delivery of F-16 due to suspicions of information leaks to Russia.

Such information was published in Dutch media, which claim that one of their F-35 pilots sent to guard Bulgaria's skies was pressured by Bulgarians to release information about the fighter jets.

"63% support Bulgaria's joining NATO and the EU, and support for NATO membership is at a record high.

The most reliable protection for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country is membership in NATO and the EU. Where we can always count on our allies and partners!

If someone claims that the security of Bulgaria is guaranteed independently and with a formal membership based on opportunism - this is a gross manipulation and misleads Bulgarian citizens.

We are grateful to the Netherlands for their help in protecting the airspace.

Twice the US Congress voted for Bulgaria to receive F16, i.e. Bulgaria is a reliable ally and strategic partner, incl. in the protection of classified information."- writes Zakov.

