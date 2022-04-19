The Former Vice-President of Gazprombank and his Family have been Found Dead

Former Kremlin employee and vice-president of Gazprombank Vladislav Avayev was found dead in his elite Moscow apartment, police said, quoted by the Daily Mail. The bodies of his pregnant wife Elena (47), as well as their younger daughter Maria, 13, were found next to the body.

The bodies were found by the family's eldest daughter, Anastasia. She told police there was a gun in her father's hand.

One of the theories about the family's death is that Avayev killed his wife out of jealousy after learning that she had an affair with her driver.

Avayev is said to be involved in Vladimir Putin's scheme to supply gas for rubles in response to Western sanctions.

He previously served as deputy head of a major department in the Kremlin administration. Avayev amassed his wealth with the success of his construction company.

/Nova