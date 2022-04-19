Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba thanked the government of Kiril Petkov for the support provided and for the help that every Ukrainian citizen fleeing the war receives in Bulgaria.

Earlier today, Kuleba met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

Prime Minister Petkov assured the Foreign Minister of Ukraine that Bulgaria will continue to be among the most friendly and strongly supporting countries of Ukraine, and Bulgarian institutions will provide the necessary assistance and care for refugees.

After the face-to-face conversation between the two, an extended meeting was held between the two delegations. On the Bulgarian side, Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov took part.

