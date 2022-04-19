Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Dmytro Kuleba thanked the government of Kiril Petkov for the support provided and for the help that every Ukrainian citizen fleeing the war receives in Bulgaria.
Earlier today, Kuleba met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.
Prime Minister Petkov assured the Foreign Minister of Ukraine that Bulgaria will continue to be among the most friendly and strongly supporting countries of Ukraine, and Bulgarian institutions will provide the necessary assistance and care for refugees.
After the face-to-face conversation between the two, an extended meeting was held between the two delegations. On the Bulgarian side, Deputy Prime Minister Kalina Konstantinova, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and Defense Minister Dragomir Zakov took part.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Poland is ready to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian Soldiers
- » Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in Bulgaria: “We are Fighting for You too”
- » Day 55 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia's Offensive in Donbas begins, Putin rewards Bucha Executioners
- » A Shell fell on a Playground in Kharkiv, Killing at least Three
- » Day 54 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia bombs the East, Mariupol is almost Destroyed, Zelensky negotiates with the IMF
- » Ukraine has completed the EU Accession Questionnaire