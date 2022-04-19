A Russian Plane traveled 15,000 km to pick up Diplomats
The plane, sent from Moscow to pick up expelled Russian diplomats from Greece and then from Spain, was forced to travel 15,000 km on a detour due to a ban on flights to the EU, according to the flight tracking site FlightRadar24.
"While Spain and Greece made a one-time exception for the aircraft to enter their airspace, the flights flew past other countries that maintain bans on Russian flights," the website said.
The total length of the flight is 15,163 km, slightly less than the current longest flight in the world between Singapore and New York.
