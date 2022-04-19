Bulgaria: A Pickaxe was hammered into the Car of a Municipal Councilor from "Vazrazhdane"
A pickaxe was hammered into the car of Nikolay Kostadinov, chairman of the “Vazrazhdane” (Revival/Възраждане) group at the Varna Municipal Council. This was announced by the leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov with a post on Facebook.
“Obviously, the change continues in full force - we used to be arrested, beaten and gassed, while now they only hammer pickaxes into cars,” wrote Kostadinov, who also published a photo of the affected car.
According to a survey, the nationalist pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party, currently the smallest parliamentary group in the National Assembly, has doubled its support since November 2021 and ranks fourth in voter preferences with its popularity growing.
