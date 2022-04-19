Bulgaria: A Pickaxe was hammered into the Car of a Municipal Councilor from "Vazrazhdane"

Politics | April 19, 2022, Tuesday // 12:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Pickaxe was hammered into the Car of a Municipal Councilor from "Vazrazhdane" @facebook.com/belomorieto

A pickaxe was hammered into the car of Nikolay Kostadinov, chairman of the “Vazrazhdane” (Revival/Възраждане) group at the Varna Municipal Council. This was announced by the leader of the party Kostadin Kostadinov with a post on Facebook.

“Obviously, the change continues in full force - we used to be arrested, beaten and gassed, while now they only hammer pickaxes into cars,” wrote Kostadinov, who also published a photo of the affected car.

According to a survey, the nationalist pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party, currently the smallest parliamentary group in the National Assembly, has doubled its support since November 2021 and ranks fourth in voter preferences with its popularity growing.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pickaxe, Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria