Bulgaria: Over 12% is the Annual Inflation in March

Business » FINANCE | April 19, 2022, Tuesday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Over 12% is the Annual Inflation in March 20 and 50 leva BGN bills @novinite.com

The annual inflation for March 2022 compared to March 2021 in Bulgaria is 12.4%, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The consumer price index for March 2022 compared to February 2022 is 102.2%, i.e. monthly inflation is 2.2%, Inflation since the beginning of the year (March 2022 compared to December 2021) is 5.2%.

In March 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of transport increased the most - by 7.9% and food and non-alcoholic beverages - by 3.3%.

Inflation in Bulgaria for each month (March 2021-March 2022):

/BNT

