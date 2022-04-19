Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in Bulgaria: “We are Fighting for You too”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had come to Bulgaria to thank Bulgarians and the government for accepting Ukrainian refugees.

"From the very beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Bulgaria has clearly expressed and consistently supported Ukraine for the European Union and NATO. I am sure that Bulgaria is doing this not because of our traditional friendly relations, but also because it understands that the security of Ukraine means security for Bulgaria and all the countries of the Black Sea,” Kuleba added.

According to him, what is currently happening in his homeland is extremely important for the future of the region. "We in Ukraine are fighting not only for our safety. We are fighting for you too. So that you may never face the tragedy of Russia's attempts to make an impact in your country. This is a common cause,” he said.

"I am aware of the role of Russia in the history of Bulgaria. Historically, Russia has done some things that leave people with emotions. But now it is different - destroying, killing, torturing, raping. This is not a Russia that deserves sympathy and understanding. I want everyone to understand that," he said.

Genchovska after the meeting with Kuleba: We will continue to support Ukraine according to our capabilities

Bulgaria has once again expressed its support for the Ukrainian state, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said after meeting in Sofia with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"What is important not only for Dmytro but for the entire Ukrainian people, is to feel that the entire world democratic community supports Ukraine. Bulgaria is a small country and we are trying to help them to the best of our ability." - said the Bulgarian Foreign Minister.

Genchovska added that more than 91,000 Ukrainian citizens have been admitted to Bulgarian territory, and more than 80,000 of them already have temporary protection status.

The Bulgarian Red Cross has so far provided humanitarian aid in the amount of 1.5m euros. Another 185,000 euros have been distributed to various humanitarian organizations.

For his part, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Bulgarian people and government for their support and assistance to women and children fleeing the war.

“We are well aware of the touching human approach to Ukrainian women and children who fled the horrors of war and now live in Bulgaria. I thank Bulgaria with all my heart. Since the beginning of the war, Bulgaria has clearly and consistently supported Ukraine, including in its relations with EU and NATO, and I am sure that Bulgaria is doing this also because it understands that the security of Ukraine means security for Bulgaria and all the countries of the Black Sea. We are not only fighting for our safety, we are also fighting for you so that you never face Russian attempts at impact and damage in your country,” Kuleba said.

After the restoration of peace in the region, he vowed to do everything possible to deepen economic ties and cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine and to seek projects of mutual interest.

"I hope that the day will come when peace in the region will be restored and we will return to trade, cultural exchange and tourism, and more and more Ukrainians will visit Bulgaria as tourists, not as refugees," said Kuleba.

Today Dmitry Kuleba will also meet with Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Meetings with representatives of political parties in parliament are also planned.

On Wednesday, Kuleba will hold talks with President Rumen Radev.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova, BNT