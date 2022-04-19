The Ukrainian Foreign Minister arrived on a visit to Bulgaria

April 19, 2022
Bulgaria: The Ukrainian Foreign Minister arrived on a visit to Bulgaria Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba @Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Bulgaria by car. The Council of Ministers has confirmed that he will visit Bulgaria today. At 20:30 p.m. last night the first diplomat of Kyiv left the Bulgarian-Romanian border for Sofia.

Today he is expected to meet with a number of politicians - Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska and other cabinet members - and to thank Bulgaria for welcoming refugees from Ukraine.

The question of how Bulgaria can further help Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor will probably be raised since the ruling coalition has not agreed on military assistance and this issue is yet to be discussed by parliament.

At this hour, Kuleba's program does not include a meeting with President Rumen Radev.

