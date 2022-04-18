A Shell fell on a Playground in Kharkiv, Killing at least Three

At least three people have been killed in another Russian shelling of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, local authorities said. This happened a day after six other people were killed in a shelling of the city, AFP reported.

According to the local prosecutor's office, a projectile that fell late in the morning on a playground in a residential complex caused the death of a man and a woman and caused damage to buildings. Viktor Zabashta, director of the Center for Emergency Medical Aid, told the media that one person was killed and six were injured in a shelling of a humanitarian aid center today.

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv this morning. According to data provided by the governor's office, six people were killed and 24 were injured in the shelling of the city yesterday. Three more were killed in shelling in the area.

Kharkiv was the second-largest city in Ukraine with nearly 1.5 million inhabitants before the start of the war. The city has witnessed fierce fighting for days but remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.

As rescuers were treating wounded civilians after the shelling in Kharkiv, #Russia struck again. Note the brave medic who stayed with the wounded woman. He shouted to the other wounded, “Don't get up!”#StandUpForUkraine #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/tJletKMJI6 — Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) April 17, 2022

/Nova