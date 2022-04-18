A Shell fell on a Playground in Kharkiv, Killing at least Three
At least three people have been killed in another Russian shelling of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, local authorities said. This happened a day after six other people were killed in a shelling of the city, AFP reported.
According to the local prosecutor's office, a projectile that fell late in the morning on a playground in a residential complex caused the death of a man and a woman and caused damage to buildings. Viktor Zabashta, director of the Center for Emergency Medical Aid, told the media that one person was killed and six were injured in a shelling of a humanitarian aid center today.
A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv this morning. According to data provided by the governor's office, six people were killed and 24 were injured in the shelling of the city yesterday. Three more were killed in shelling in the area.
Kharkiv was the second-largest city in Ukraine with nearly 1.5 million inhabitants before the start of the war. The city has witnessed fierce fighting for days but remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.
As rescuers were treating wounded civilians after the shelling in Kharkiv, #Russia struck again. Note the brave medic who stayed with the wounded woman. He shouted to the other wounded, “Don't get up!”#StandUpForUkraine #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/tJletKMJI6— Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) April 17, 2022
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 54 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia bombs the East, Mariupol is almost Destroyed, Zelensky negotiates with the IMF
- » Ukraine has completed the EU Accession Questionnaire
- » Day 53 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv expects Russian naval landing in Mariupol, Poland sends Tanks, EU with New Sanctions
- » Poroshenko: By defending Ukraine, we are defending Europe and Bulgaria
- » Day 52 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Moscow wants the US to stop sending Weapons, Zelensky warns of Nuclear Strike from Russia
- » Powerful explosions in Kyiv, Sirens for Attacks across Ukraine