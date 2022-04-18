Approval of Putin among Bulgarians is Declining but 25% still like him

The erosion in Vladimir Putin's personal rating continues. After falling to 32 percent in the early days of the war, confidence in him now drops to 25 percent and distrust jumps to 61 percent. Many people who continue to like Russia express a negative attitude towards Putin, which is a novelty for public attitudes in Bulgaria.

This is shown by the data from a national representative survey of "Alpha Research". It was conducted in the period April 8-14, 2022, among 1,037 adult citizens from all over the country, through a direct standardized interview with tablets. A two-stage stratified by region and type of settlement sample with quota by sex, age, education was used. It is published on the agency's website and is realized with its own funds.

The other significant change is the categorical rejection of Russia as a model of state and political development of Bulgaria. 63% of the respondents are of the opinion that Bulgaria's place in the changing world is in alliance with the EU and NATO countries. 15% support the thesis that the place of our country is in an alliance with Russia and countries around it. The data show that the Bulgarian society is going through a stage of transformation, which will have an impact not only on its geo-political attitudes but also on the support for the individual political forces in the country.

In these two relations, the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for almost two months, outlines clear trends that are changing long-term balances in Bulgarian society, the agency notes.

46% of Bulgarians do not stop watching every day and in detail the news of hostilities, the reactions of the world and the fate of Ukrainian refugees. Another 38% say they are interested in the topic in general, and only 16% are not interested.

