The Sailors from "Tsarevna" arrived in Bulgaria

The sailors from the ship “Tsarevna” arrived in their homeland. They were picked up by a government plane. The machine landed at Varna Airport.

14 Bulgarian citizens and one citizen of Ukraine, a graduate of the Bulgarian Naval School, were evacuated from the port of Mariupol.

Five of the sailors remained aboard the ship of their own accord, including the captain. Three of them are Bulgarian citizens and two are Ukrainian.

At the airport in Varna, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met the sailors and explained that the captain will remain on board until the ship itself could leave.

“I want to thank all those who participated in the coordination - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all the institutions that were part of this task. Now our focus is on the other ship - the one in the Chornomorsk”, said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska assured that the state has been in constant contact with the Tsarevna captain since the very beginning of the crisis. She is adamant that the evacuation operation was organized entirely by the government.

“We were ready, regardless of who has the upper hand in the port - the Ukrainian or the Russian side,” Petkov said.

“We hope to have a blue corridor for the two ships - in Mariupol and in the Chornomorsk,” said Minister Genchovska. Six people who wished to do so were evacuated from the ship “Rozhen”.

Authorities said they had kept in touch and received assistance from the shipowner.

“As a real captain, the captain of Tsarevna at the moment just wants to keep the ship safe, he does not feel threatened," said the prime minister.

“It wasn't fun, but there were no attacks on us,” explained the assistant mechanic. According to him, the military took them to Donetsk, then to Rostov-on-Don, and from there to Sochi.

"I want to thank Mr. Markov (Anton Markov from the situation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the state and the Russian side, they had given us full cooperation,” said another of the sailors.

Nova