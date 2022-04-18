Day 54 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia bombs the East, Mariupol is almost Destroyed, Zelensky negotiates with the IMF

Here are the highlights from recent events related to the war in Ukraine:

BBC correspondent Joe Inwood in Dnipro reports that air raid sirens are now "heard almost constantly" throughout eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky: Russia seeks to "destroy" Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia is seeking to destroy the eastern Donbas region and he has vowed to defend it, starting with the besieged port city of Mariupol.

“Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the eastern part of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish and destroy Donbas,” Zelensky said in an evening statement.

Mariupol will “fight to the end”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" program that Mariupol “has not fallen” - adding that the besieged forces defending the city from Russian attack will "fight to the end".

The evacuation of civilians has been stopped

Ukraine says it is suspending the evacuation of civilians from the east of the country for one day due to the inability to negotiate terms with Russian forces.

“As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers to cease fire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk.

Russia: Military plant has been hit

Russia's defense ministry says it has struck a military plant near Kyiv as Moscow intensifies attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

"During the night, high-speed missiles fired from the air destroyed an ammunition factory near the village of Brovary, Kyiv region," the ministry said in a statement to Telegram.

Macron is invited to see evidence of "genocide" in Ukraine

Zelensky says he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see the evidence that Russian forces committed "genocide" - a term President Emmanuel Macron avoids.

"I spoke to him yesterday," Zelensky told CNN.

"I just told him I wanted him to know that this is not a war, but genocide. I invited him to come when he had the opportunity. He will come and see, and I'm sure he will."

Vladimir Zelensky said that in a conversation with the managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, "clear plans" for the country's reconstruction were presented.

The president's economic adviser said Ukraine would ask the IMF and the G7 industrialized countries (the Group of Seven) for billion to cover the war-related deficit.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will attend meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington next week.

More people entered Ukraine from Poland than left it

For the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more people arrived in the country from Poland than left it.

More and more people are returning - to visit relatives or to return home. Data from the Polish Border Service show that 22,000 people crossed into Ukraine on Saturday and 19,200 left.

